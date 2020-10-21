With his new album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign dropping this Friday, October 23, Ty Dolla Sign appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the album’s single “By Yourself” with guests Jhene Aiko and Mustard. Standing on a sky bridge over a green-screened ocean view, Ty, Jhene, and Mustard give an enthusiastic performance while keeping a safe six feet of distance between them.

While Ty has fittingly kept himself near enough to the spotlight with a string of features throughout the early part of the year, including appearances on albums from Thundercat, Russ, Big Sean, and Jhene Aiko, perhaps the best promotion for his album came from a two-year-old Wiz Khalifa song that went viral on TikTok thanks to a dance craze that took over the video app throughout the spring and summer.

Of course, Ty’s singles with Kanye, Murda Beatz, Nicki Minaj, and SZA also helped, as well as his simmering performance alongside Brandy for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. With a loaded guestlist for Featuring Ty Dolla Sign including 6lack, Anderson .Paak, Future, Kehlani, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and more, the album promises to be an eclectic mix that lives up to Ty’s tongue-in-cheek title.

Watch Ty Dolla Sign perform “By Yourself” above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is due 10/23 via Def Jam Records.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.