Mike Will Made-It and Nicki Minaj rarely miss and once again, they’ve reunited for “What That Speed Bout?!” the electric lead single to the Atlanta producer’s next album. Mike WIll released the track alongside the announcement of his new label deal with Atlantic Records and upcoming album Michael, due in 2021. The track features a typically high-energy beat with rapid-fire verses from Nicki Minaj and guest rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again. In the accompanying sci-fi video, the trio takes over a futuristic factory manufacturing androids with machines that 3D print Nicki’s head.

Mike Will Made-It’s last collab with Nicki was 2019’s “Runnin’” from the Creed II soundtrack, which also featured ASAP Mob members Ferg and Rocky. Mike also released the single “Kill ‘Em With Success” from that project, featuring Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz. More recently, Mike’s been working with Swae Lee on the Tupelo rap-crooner’s next solo album, fielding over 733 demos from the high energy Rae Sremmurd member.

Nicki, meanwhile, has had a stellar year when it comes to collabs, securing her first-ever No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat on the “Say So” remix, went No. 1 again with the controversial Tekashi 69 song “Trollz,” and scored hits with ASAP Ferg (“Move Ya Hips“), Major Lazer (“Oh My Gawd“), and Sada Baby (“Whole Lotta Choppas“) — and potentially a surprise collaboration with erstwhile enemy Cardi B

Check out the lyrics and music video for “What That Bout?!” above.

