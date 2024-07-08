Here Is Missy Elliott’s ‘Out Of This World’ Tour Setlist

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Missy Elliott kicked off her Out Of This World Tour on Independence Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (shout-out to Nardwuar), and now that the ball is rolling, we have her setlist, courtesy, as always, of Setlist.fm.

Consisting of more than 30 tracks from across Missy’s career as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, the setlist touches on just about every Missy Elliott era — from her “Misdemeanor” days with the inflatable vinyl suit to more recent standouts from her late 2010s EP, Iconology. There’s also a section where she shows off her pen game, performing covers of hits from Aaliyah, 702, Keyshia Cole, Monica, and Jazmine Sullivan. She’s joined onstage, naturally, by longtime producer Timbaland for a cover of the Timbaland & Magoo song “Up Jumps Da Boogie” in homage to the late VA rapper, then by longtime collaborator and fellow rap video paradigm shifter Busta Rhymes. She closes with an appearance from Ciara, with whom she hits on the 2005 single, “Lose Control.”You can see the full list below.

01. “Throw It Back”

02. “Cool Off”

03. “We Run This”

04. “4 My People”

05. “Sock It 2 Me”

06. “I’m Really Hot”

07. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

08. “I’m Better”

09. “She’s a Bitch”

10. “Gossip Folks”

11. “All n My Grill”

12. “Get Ur Freak On”

13. “Lick Shots”

14. “One Minute Man”

15. “Hot Boyz”

16. “Beep Me 911”

17. “DripDemeanor”

18. “Toyz”

19. “Pussycat”

20. “Bad Man”

21. “If Your Girl Only Knew” (Aaliyah song)

22. “Where My Girls At” (702 song)

23. “Let It Go” (Keyshia Cole song)

24. “So Gone” (Monica song)

25. “Holding You Down” (Jazmine Sullivan song)

26. “Ching-A-Ling”

27. “WTF (Where They From)”

28. “Work It”

29. “Pass That Dutch”

30. “Up Jumps Da Boogie” (Timbaland & Magoo cover) (with Timbaland)

31. “Touch It” (Busta Rhymes cover) (with Busta Rhymes)

32. “Lose Control” (with Ciara)