Matty Healy should be on high alert. His rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has another musical admirer — Moneybagg Yo.

The “Ocean Spray” rapper has delayed his highly anticipated mixtape, Hard To Love, out of respect for his ‘little baby’ and her upcoming deluxe album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). Declaring his love for Swift, the musician took to Twitter to upload a video sharing the news.

“I just got the news my little baby Taylor is dropping tonight. I ain’t gonna lie; y’all know how I feel about Taylor, man. So I think I’m gonna push Hard To Love back just a few days. Y’all be patient with me. Let Taylor have this sh*t,” said Moneybagg while blasting her song, “Lover,” in the background.

Ima Let My Baby @taylorswift13 Drop Tonight New Date “Hard To Love” June 2nd FRIDAY ! 💔 pic.twitter.com/03ixuewvZD — SPEAK (@MoneyBaggYo) May 25, 2023

Fans of the rapper were not happy to hear about the postponement. One user wrote, “Friend, I’m not downloading her stuff either way. Go ahead and drop it.”

Mmt mmt friend I’m not downloading her stuff either way. Go ahead and drop it 😫🤣 pic.twitter.com/eMSP8jldlI — Dorothy Devereaux 🌹✨ (@_marypoppinz) May 25, 2023

Other users took a moment to laugh at the matter.

Opening up about the forthcoming project, Moneybagg told our hip-hop editor, Aaron Williams, “I’m more vulnerable on this project than I’ve ever been because of what I went through in the last two years. I experienced a lot and endured a lot. I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying and the subject matter. I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”

Hard To Love is out 6/2 via CMG Records/Interscope.