Moneybagg Yo has been hyping the release of his mixtape Hard To Love for some time. Today, he not only revealed the tape’s impending release date but also the fact that he plans to drop another project later this year. In a post on Instagram, he shared an open letter to fans explaining the inspiration behind Hard To Love, which continues his Heartless mixtape series.

“I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would and had no other safe outlet for all the emotions and dark thoughts that came wit that other than making music,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to have an art form to express myself inside & out with you all. Demario is the one that all the sh*t happened to but nobody understood that I still gotta wake up and be Bagg every day to provide for my family and continue to carve my legacy but it’s not easy balancing the two.”

After detailing the string of unfortunate events that have plagued him since the release of his last album, 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, he explained that he had too much material recorded for just one project.

The first of these projects, Hard To Love, is due on May 26 via CMG Records/Interscope. The album will be announced at a later date.