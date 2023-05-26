It appears Taylor Swift (or at least somebody in her circle) keeps track of the things people say about her online. Back in October, when Taylor Swift released her album Midnights, it featured “Snow On The Beach,” a collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Fans were underwhelmed, though, when they heard the song and realized Del Rey’s vocal contributions were relatively minimal. Even Del Rey herself wasn’t satisfied, later writing, “I would’ve sung the entire second verse if I had known, I was the only feature buttttt my production skills were on point and Chuck’s photo skills are [fire emoji].”

Swift eventually set out to make things right. She announced Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) a couple days ago and noted, “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana.”

Well, the expanded edition is here now, and indeed, there’s more Lana Del Rey; The re-recorded song is actually called “Snow On The Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey).” This time around, Del Rey gets her own verse and people are pretty happy about it, as Del Rey is a trending topic on Twitter this morning.

Just listened to Snow On the Beach (feat. More Lana Del Rey)pic.twitter.com/midb1YKY0D — kiera 🌙 ISO METLIFE N3 (@g0withgrace) May 26, 2023

LANA IS SINGING SNOW ON THE BEACH LIKE A WHOLE ANOTHER SONG😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RCeu0kCr6I — Ron 5/12 Eras (@midnightstrack2) May 26, 2023

SNOW ON THE BEACH MORE LANA DEL RAY pic.twitter.com/KITsctFpf2 — glycol – hits different cause its you (@p_norim) May 26, 2023

