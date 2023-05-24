Taylor Swift is completely engulfed in her record-breaking The Eras Tour. But, regardless of her hectic schedule on the road, that isn’t stopping the “Speak Now” singer isn’t going to let any more time pass before her beloved Swifties are treated to new music. The musician took to social media to announce another version of her tenth studio album, Midnights, is on the way.

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), slated to drop on Friday (May 26), will feature appearances from Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice. In the announcement shared on Twitter, the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote, “So much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist, and after getting to know her, I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma featuring the incredible Ice Spice will be out tomorrow night at midnight ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.”

Later in the post, Swift revealed fans attending her upcoming tour stops would get first dips, saying, “For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on-site starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me!’”

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) is out 5/26 via Republic. Find more information here.