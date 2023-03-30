Moneybagg Yo is one of the hottest names in hip-hop music. But it is important to note that the Memphis rapper’s rise to the top wasn’t overnight, nor was it a fast climb. However, that’s not the case when it comes to his tussles in the sheets. On his raunchy track “Quickie,” the musician makes it abundantly clear that he’s not opposed to a lighting round of lovemaking.

Bagg might play around with the toxic love jokes on social media or on his collaborative track with GloRilla, but he’s a loverboy at heart. On “Quickie” he raps, “Told her, ‘Make a wish’ / ’11:11,’ what she tweeted, let me be your genie / Sneaky linkin’, we don’t tell it (uh) / Kissin’, touchin’, breathin’ heavy (uh) / Foreplay session got you ready (go) / Beat it, but I don’t support domestic (no).”

Bagg brought that same swagged-out energy to his UPROXX Sessions performance of the fan-favorite track. Be sure to keep a lookout for his forthcoming album, Hard To Love, set to be released soon.

Watch Moneybagg Yo’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Quickie” above.

