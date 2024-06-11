Uproxx cover artist Moneybagg Yo announced his new album Speak Now a few weeks ago, and now, has revealed the tracklist for the upcoming project. Dropping on June 14, the album’s tracklist features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Kevo Muney Lil Durk, Morgan Wallen, Rob49, and YTB Fatt.

The June 14 release date for Speak Now puts its release a little over a year since Moneybagg’s mixtape Hard To Love dropped last year with appearances from Fridayy, Future, GloRilla, Lil Durk, and YTB Fatt. Moneybagg told Uproxx that he was working on the album, which would feature Morgan Wallen, two years ago; of the delay, he told fans on X, “Just Got A Crazyyyyy Feature In I Couldn’t Drop This Project Without Now Everything Locked In Fasho sho Its Worth Da Wait.”

While he took time between albums, Moneybagg Yo went on tour with Finesse2Tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt in 2023 and appeared on the Gangsta Art 2 from his label, CMG. More recently, he contributed a verse to GloRilla’s new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang.

Speak Now is out on 6/14 via CMG/Interscope. You can check out the tracklist below.

01. “All Year”

02. “Speak”

03. “P Run”

04. “Tryna Make Sure”

05. “Taboo Miami”

06. “Fireplace”

07. “I Feel It”

08. “Drunk Off U” Feat. Chris Brown

09. “Bussin” Feat. Rob49

10. “Tic Tac Toe”

11. “Gangstas Relate” FEat. Lil Durk

12. “Play Da Fool”

13. “Rich Viking”

14. “On Det” Feat. YTB Fatt

15. “Whiskey Whiskey” Feat. Morgan Wallen

16. “Aw Shit”

17. “Go Gho$t” Feat. Kevo Muney