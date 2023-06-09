Uproxx cover star Moneybagg Yo has announced the dates for his 2023 Larger Than Life Tour, which embarks on August 3 and runs through September 30. He’ll be joined on tour by rising stars Finesse2Tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt. He announced the tour just a week after the release of his new mixtape Hard To Love, the first of two projects he plans to release in 2023.

The Memphis native said of the mixtape, “I’m more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years. I experienced a lot and endured a lot. I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying, the subject matter, I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”

Tickets for Bagg’s Larger Than Life tour go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 am. You can get more info here. See below for the full run of tour dates.

08/03 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ***

08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

08/11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

08/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo ***

09/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Drais

09/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

09/09 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ***

09/14 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ***

09/16 — Richmond, VA @ VSU Multipurpose Center

09/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

***Support Lineup Will Change