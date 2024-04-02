GloRilla is about to have the summer on lock. This week, the Memphis rapper is set to release her new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The mixtape precedes an international tour with Megan Thee Stallion, where she will serve as the Hot Girl Summer Tour‘s opener.

But that won’t be the only collaboration between the two rap powerhouses. On Ehhthang Ehhthang, Meg and Glo have a collaboration called “Wanna Be,” which, despite not having been released yet, is pretty much guaranteed to be the song of the summer.

Glo also recruited our cover star Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2X, and more to appear on the mixtape, which — if its anything like her infectious hit “Yeah Glo!” — will be on repeat for the foreseeable future.

You can see the full tracklist below.

1. “Yeah Glo!”

2. “All Dere” Feat. Moneybagg Yo

3. “Nun Of Dem”

4. “No Bih”

5. “Wanna Be” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

6. “Opp Sh*t”

7. “Aite” Feat. Kevo Muney

8. “Bad Bih 4 Ya” Feat. Boston Richey

9. “Finesse Da Glo” Feat. Finesse 2X

10. “High AF”

11. “GMFU PT. 2”

12. “In Dat Mode”

Ehhthang Ehhthang is out 4/5 via CMG and Interscope Records. Find more information here.

