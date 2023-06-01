Moneybagg Yo’s New Mixtape ‘Hard To Love’: Everything We Know So Far

As Uproxx‘s April cover star, Moneybagg Yo laid out what could be expected from Hard To Love.
“I’m more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years,” he said. “I experienced a lot and endured a lot. I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying, the subject matter. I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”
Unexpectedly, however, Moneybagg (hilariously) changed his Hard To Love release date to this Friday, June 2, to clear the way for Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) last week.
Last Thursday, May 25, Moneybagg Yo posted a video of him singing along to Swift’s “Lover” in the car before explaining, “I just got the news my little baby, Taylor, dropping tonight. I ain’t gonna lie. Y’all know how I feel about Taylor, man, so I think I’m gonna push Hard To Love back just a few days. Y’all be patient with me. Let Taylor have this sh*t.”
Below is everything (else) we know about Hard To Love: The Mixtape Heartless Edition so far.
Release Date
Hard To Love is out 6/2 via CMG Records/Interscope.
Tracklist
1. “They Say”
2. “Keep It Low” featuring Future
3. “F My BM”
4. “Ocean Spray”
5. “Lies” featuring Fridayy
6. “Sholl Is”
7. “Still”
8. “Free Lil A” (Interlude)
9. “Hurt Man”
10. “Shot Off Gumbo” featuring YTB FATT and Shot Off
11. “No Show”
12. “Where Ya Bih @”
13. “Goin Thro It”
14. “Rock Out” featuring Lil Durk and YTB FATT
15. “Super Wet”
16. “Motion God”
17. “Nun Like Me”
18. “Quickie”
19. “On Wat U On” featuring GloRilla
20. “More Sick”
Features
Moneybagg Yo included seven features across Hard To Love‘s 20 tracks, including his CMG labelmate GloRilla on the previously released “On Wat U On.”
Artwork
Singles
Moneybagg Yo dropped the unflinchingly raunchy “Quickie” in December 2022 and piggybacked on that momentum with the aforementioned “On Wat U On” featuring GloRilla this January.
April delivered the brashly confident “Motion God,” and Moneybagg slid one more single under the wire with the groovy, purple-soaked “Ocean Spray” last week.
Tour
Moneybagg Yo had not announced a supporting tour for Hard To Love as of Wednesday, May 31.