Moneybagg Yo’s New Mixtape ‘Hard To Love’: Everything We Know So Far

As Uproxx‘s April cover star, Moneybagg Yo laid out what could be expected from Hard To Love.

“I’m more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years,” he said. “I experienced a lot and endured a lot. I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying, the subject matter. I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”

Unexpectedly, however, Moneybagg (hilariously) changed his Hard To Love release date to this Friday, June 2, to clear the way for Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) last week.

Last Thursday, May 25, Moneybagg Yo posted a video of him singing along to Swift’s “Lover” in the car before explaining, “I just got the news my little baby, Taylor, dropping tonight. I ain’t gonna lie. Y’all know how I feel about Taylor, man, so I think I’m gonna push Hard To Love back just a few days. Y’all be patient with me. Let Taylor have this sh*t.”

Ima Let My Baby @taylorswift13 Drop Tonight New Date “Hard To Love” June 2nd FRIDAY ! 💔 pic.twitter.com/03ixuewvZD — SPEAK (@MoneyBaggYo) May 25, 2023

Below is everything (else) we know about Hard To Love: The Mixtape Heartless Edition so far.