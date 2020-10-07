After keeping fans on hold for over a year, 21 Savage finally delivered his Savage Mode II project with Metro Boomin last week. One of the most surprising aspects of the album is the presence of Morgan Freeman, who serves as a narrator for the project, providing introductions and explanations for many of the album’s themes. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor explained why he took the role on Savage Mode II.

What happens is you sort of get locked into a position […] Henry Fonda was in it, Spencer Tracy was in it, James Stewart was in it, even though he played a couple of bad guys. You don’t really don’t want to be cast into a mold, but after a few years, it’s bound to happen. Every [offer] that’s outside of what you consider [your] mold is fun to do. I got to jump at it.

Aside from his “Snitches & Rats” interlude, Freeman soon realized that he wouldn’t be as much of a bad guy on the album as he expected to be. “I read the copy and was like, ‘Wow, there’s some wisdom in here,” he said, then broke down what he perceived as the album’s themes. “It’s basically saying, ‘Don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that,’” adding, “If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”

