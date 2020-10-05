Getty Image
Music

21 Savage Wants Royalties From Rappers Who Use His ‘Yessirskiii’ Catchphrase

Contributing Writer

Last year, it was reported that Cardi B had filed an official trademark request to cash in on her signature phrase “okurrr.” Cardi was eventually denied the trademark request, but 21 Savage should have taken a page out of her book as the rapper is now pressing musicians to cut him a check each time they use his catchphrase in a song. 21 Savage is looking for 50 percent of every song that uses “yessirskiii” in the hook.

Taking to Twitter to make his request, 21 Savage said: “y’all getting outrageous with da biting I gotta get a rabies shot at dis point.”

While 21 Savage didn’t directly mention any specific musicians, many think his tweet was in response to Lil Pump teasing an upcoming track titled “Yessirskii” with Young Thug. Others pointed to Doe Boy and Southside’s recent “Yessirski” song, but Doe Boy isn’t ready to hand over any royalties.

In other 21 Savage news, the rapper finally unveiled his long-awaited Savage Mode II record this week. The rapper locked in features from artists like Drake and Young Thug on the album and even tapped Morgan Freeman to voice interludes throughout.

Savage Mode II is out now via Epic Records and Republic Records. Get it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×