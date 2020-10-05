Last year, it was reported that Cardi B had filed an official trademark request to cash in on her signature phrase “okurrr.” Cardi was eventually denied the trademark request, but 21 Savage should have taken a page out of her book as the rapper is now pressing musicians to cut him a check each time they use his catchphrase in a song. 21 Savage is looking for 50 percent of every song that uses “yessirskiii” in the hook.

Taking to Twitter to make his request, 21 Savage said: “y’all getting outrageous with da biting I gotta get a rabies shot at dis point.”

I need 50% of every song that come out with a yessirskiii hook y’all getting outrageous with da biting I gotta get a rabies shot at dis point — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) October 5, 2020

While 21 Savage didn’t directly mention any specific musicians, many think his tweet was in response to Lil Pump teasing an upcoming track titled “Yessirskii” with Young Thug. Others pointed to Doe Boy and Southside’s recent “Yessirski” song, but Doe Boy isn’t ready to hand over any royalties.

Ion owe nobody shit… End of story — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) October 5, 2020

My whole hood / city BEEN talking inna “Ski”…. Check da dates and quit asking me where I got it from 🤷🏽‍♂️ *drops mic* pic.twitter.com/iOAPHHaIdJ — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) October 5, 2020

In other 21 Savage news, the rapper finally unveiled his long-awaited Savage Mode II record this week. The rapper locked in features from artists like Drake and Young Thug on the album and even tapped Morgan Freeman to voice interludes throughout.

Savage Mode II is out now via Epic Records and Republic Records. Get it here.

