21 Savage And Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ Surpasses Its Predecessor

The first thing that happens when a listener presses play on Savage Mode II is a double-take. “Is that… Morgan Freeman?”

Yes, yes it is.

And so, you’re now all the way locked in, expectantly prepared for whatever other curveballs Atlanta co-conspirators 21 Savage and Metro Boomin want to throw your way. This is exactly what should happen when the concept of a sequel project to a beloved album/mixtape — or to any creative work, really — is announced. Fortunately for our heroes, not only do they leave the gate strong, but they also stick the landing as Savage Mode II lives up to all the hype of its predecessor — then surpasses it, easily.

It probably does seem easy to make all this appear so effortless. Maybe it’s Savage’s laconic flow or the steady confidence with which Metro pushes the boundaries of his sonic experimentation. But the truth is so many “sequel” efforts in hip-hop often fall flat, failing to reach the heights promised by the sequential naming convention. I’ve written about this before — multiple times — but the axiom remains as true as ever: Exceptions to the rule are (mostly) few and far between. While I’m not sure what it says that Savage Mode II released within a month of Big Sean’s Detroit 2, it’s clear that as the music business flounders in the wake of massive shutdowns, further artists will probably see the 2K franchise model as a quick boost of income. So long as they follow the blueprint laid by these two projects, that shouldn’t be (too much of) a problem.

The first ingredient, naturally, is a fan-favorite, possibly even introductory project. The original Savage Mode qualifies. Released in 2016 in the wake of 21’s buzzy The Slaughter Tape and Slaughter King mixtapes, it was many fans’ first chance to observe the monotone, horror-obsessed rapper on top-flight production — a prospect made all the more exciting by Metro’s own, parallel rise to prominence after contributing multiple hits to Future’s extensive, explosive catalog. After producing the Monster mixtape and 11 tracks on What A Time To Be Alive, fans were intrigued to see what he could do with burgeoning, unpolished talent.

The result wasn’t just a fan favorite, it was also a launching pad for 21 Savage’s impending superstardom. While the lanky, laid-back rapper has always secretly been pretty funny and much more expressive than he’s given credit for being, Metro’s guidance helped bring his personality to the foreground — especially on the Future-featuring “X,” which also proved that he could touch on topics of the heart without describing it as a potential target for .223 caliber bullets. Now, five years, five projects between the two of them, and a whole Grammy win later, both of those traits are in full evidence on the highly-anticipated sequel.