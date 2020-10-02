21 Savage has come a long way since he first broke out with his Slaughter Tape and Slaughter King mixtapes in 2015. Since then, he’s become an international star (despite being unable to tour overseas due to his immigration status), worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Future, J. Cole, and Normani, and even won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song alongside J. Cole for “A Lot.” He never forgot where he came from, though, and proves it in the video for “Runnin” from his newly released joint album with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II.

While the song’s lyrics reflect the usual 21 Savage themes — a deadpan approach to murder, mayhem, and other general mischiefs — the video comes across more celebratory, as 21 shows off his golden gramophone to local residents of the streets he used to run before attaining his rap stardom. Kids, adults, shopkeepers, and strippers all seem fascinated by the trophy as it makes its way through the hood, accompanied by a stereotypically stoic 21 Savage. He and Metro let everyone else enjoy the fruits of their labor — they’ve got to get back to work.

Watch 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Runnin” video above.

Savage Mode II is out now via Epic Records and Republic Records. Get it here.