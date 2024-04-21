Morgan Wallen has been on a wild ride over the last few years. After his 2021 racial slur controversy, the “Last Night” singer was at a crossroads. Although his music continued to dominate the charts, he was banned from many places, including the American Music Awards and Country Music Awards. But by 2023, Wallen was back on top. He even secured collaborations with Lil Durk, Drake, and Post Malone along the way.

Even his string of cancelled concerts, didn’t stop fans from rallying behind Wallen. Well, that was until he was arrested for three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct on April 7. While visiting Eric Church’s six-story Chief’s Bar, Wallen reportedly threw a chair off the rooftop. On April 19, Wallen took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the incident.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

