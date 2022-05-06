North Carolina rapper Morray has a lot to be thankful for nowadays. His career took an upward turn at the end of 2020 with the release of his breakout single “Quicksand.” The record gave him the launching pad to deliver a full-length project to the world, something he did in the spring of 2021 with Street Sermons. He later earned a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman Class which came after he began touring with J. Cole and 21 Savage for the former’s The Off Season tour. With all that’s happened to him, Morray is taking a moment to thank one of his biggest supporters with a new song.

Morray returns with his latest release, “Momma’s Love,” and as you can tell from the song’s title, it’s a record dedicated to his mother. It’s a well-timed release as the song arrives just two days before Mother’s Day, and on it, Morray showers his mother with praise while thanking her for all that she did for him. “My pop wasn’t ’round, my momma gave me examples,” he sings on the new track. “Never had a man to show me things, she gave me some samples.”

The new track arrives after Morray treated his fans with a collection of collaborations. First, he teamed up with Tyla Yaweh for “Hands Up,” then came “Never Fail” with Benny The Butcher, and most recently was “Still Rise” with Cordae.

You can listen to “Momma’s Love” in the video above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.