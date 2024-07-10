Moses Sumney is slated to star in the upcoming horror film, MaXXXine. But don’t think for a second that the multidisciplinary has forgotten about their musical background.

Yesterday (July 9), Moses treated supporters to another dose of their forthcoming EP, Sophcore (due out on August 2). Following “Vintage,” their latest single, “Gold Coast,” is a fresh exploration into the genre-blending of dance, ambient, and indie music.

As Moses sings about a sun kissed love, the lyrics video provides a serene backdrop to cover the listener in his blissful emotions. “Met you in Accra / Front/back bar / Dance on you and you dance on me

Yes or no, well, your hips don’t lie / Talk in tongues, testify / Sunrise skin, color of clay / Bump all night, and we sleep all day,” sings Moses.

“Gold Coast” is the initiation of a steamy romance you never expected to wash up on your heart’s shore. In a statement, Moses shared the inspiration behind the upcoming body of work. “’Sophcore’ explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition,” they said. “Esotericism and populism, Deep feeling and fun. It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”

Continue below for more information about Moses Sumney’s upcoming EP Sophcore.