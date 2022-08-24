It has been almost two and a half years since Moses Sumney released his latest studio album, Grae, and it looks like it’s going to be quite a while until he releases any other new material. Today, Sumney announced both the October 31st release of his new concert film, A Performance In V Acts, as well as a prolonged break from making music.

“A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the græ album cycle,” Sumney said in a statement. “It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me – one in which I take a continued break from making albums and touring music to focus on other disciplines.”

Sumney has already been dabbling in multidisciplinary work as of late. Last December, he released the performance film entitled Blackalachia and just this week, he was announced as a cast member on HBO’s The Idol, which was created by The Weeknd and Euphoria directer Sam Levinson.

With today’s news, Sumney has also shared a video with two songs from the upcoming concert film. First, a cover of Björk’s “Come To Me” (from her first album, Debut) as well as “Doomed” off of his 2017 album Aromanticism.

Watch Moses Sumney’s performances of “Come To Me” and “Doomed” above and A Performance In V Acts is out on 10/31. Watch a trailer for it below.