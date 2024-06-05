Moses Sumney has shared a new single, “Vintage.” On the fresh new track, Sumney takes it back to the days of crying in the rain and dancing in the dessert, as he yearns for a special woman, crooning and pleading for her return.

“Ready to ride / Ready for ball and chain / If I get that old thing back / Promise I won’t complain,” Sumney sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Sumney calls it back to some of the iconic clips of the ’90s, as he dances his way through a mansion, before getting interrupted by rainfall. Nevertheless, he remains yearning for a special love.

“‘Vintage’ is me sliding into the music I probably listen to most these days – progressive R&B,” said Sumney in a statement. “I crafted the video as a callback to the 90s/2000s clips of my childhood, when men weren’t afraid to beg and plead. I am once again begging to join the pantheon of great yearners: K-Ci & Jojo, Omarion, Ray J, Jodeci, Jagged Edge. Desire has always been at the core of my work; now the desire has a little shimmering shimmy to it.”

The video for “Vintage” was shot with a special motion picture stock by Kodak, which has not yet been released, nor had it been used before.

You can watch the video for “Vintage” above.