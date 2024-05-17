BTS is currently on hiatus, but the group’s RM isn’t: Last month, he announced a new solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. That’s set to drop soon, on May 25. Now he has given fans a more complete picture of what the project is going to look like by sharing the tracklist today.

The album is an 11-track effort that notably includes features from Little Simz (on a song called “Domodachi”) and Moses Sumney (“Around The World In A Day”). Domi & JD Beck also produced “? (Interlude).”

A press release previously explained, “As the self-explanatory name Right Place, Wrong Person suggests, the album delves into the relatable sensation and moments of feeling like a stranger, out of place. With 11 tracks infused with alternative music and rich sounds, RM contributed to writing the lyrics for each, delivering candid expressions throughout.” Big Hit also said, “Right Place, Wrong Person embodies facets of RM as a solo artist, distinct from albums released under BTS.”

Check out the Right Place, Wrong Person tracklist below.