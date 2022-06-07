Mount Westmore, the supergroup consisting of California rap pioneers E-40, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Too Short, has released their debut album, Bad MFs, but there’s a catch: Right now, it only exists in the metaverse. The album can be streamed on the blockchain-based platform Gala Music for a limited time, then it will be given a traditional release. The group premiered the project at Gala Music’s Galaverse event in Malta, dropping an introductory video to announce its release.

The album’s release could provide a clue about Snoop Dogg’s plans to bring the Death Row Records catalog, which he recently acquired, to the metaverse. Shortly after he secured the label and its music, Snoop said he wanted to make Death Row the “first NFT label” and this could be what he means.

Mount Westmore kicked their album’s rollout in the spring of 2021, when they announced their union’s official title during E-40 and Too Short’s Verzuz battle, where they also debuted their first group single, “Big Subwoofer.” They followed up the video for the single in October of 2021, then kept the ball rolling with the “Bad MFs” video in March this year.

Bad MFs is out now via Gala Music. Check out the tracklist below.

01. “California”

02. “Mount Westmore Pt.1”

03. “Ghetto Gutter”

04. “Sinister Slap”

05. “Activated”

06. “Too Big”

07. “Tribal”

08. “Aim Squeeze Bust”

09. “Bad MFs”

10. “Big Sub Woofer”

11. “Free Game”

12. “Lace You Up”

13. “Have A Nice Day (F*ck You)”

14. “I Quit”