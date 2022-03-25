Mount Westmore, the California rap supergroup made up of E-40, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Too Short, has returned with their latest video, “Bad MF’s,” after making their debut last year with “Big Subwoofer.” The new video, shot in striking black-and-white, follows the quartet as they hold court at a photoshoot, record in the studio, and oversee parades of lowrider cars through the streets of Los Angeles over a mellow, funk-laden beat. The video does a great job of showing off the four hip-hop veterans’ easygoing chemistry, which has been forged over decades of reigning as the godfathers of West Coast rap.

Individually, the members of Mount Westmore have been upholding their impressive legacies in different ways, but all have continued to use their stature to extend hip-hop into new arenas and maintain their independent grinds. While Ice Cube promotes his Big 3 basketball league, he recently introduced a Nascar crowd to some of his historical hits. Meanwhile, E-40 has expanded his business interests to the realm of Mexican-style beer with his E. Cuarenta Cerveza company after helping celebrate his and Too Short’s status as Bay Area legends on Verzuz. In February, Short Dawg made the most of that momentum with a Tiny Desk Concert for the history books.

However, the one who’s been drawing all the headlines lately has been Snoop Dogg, of course. After burning down the Super Bowl’s halftime show this year, he announced his acquisition of Death Row Records and its accompanying catalog, removing some of the biggest hits from streaming in preparation of turning them into NFTs. He also released an NFT comic book and will be a playable character on Call Of Duty.

Watch Mount Westmore’s new video for “Bad MF’s” above.