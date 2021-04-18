Back in December E-40 and Too Short revealed that they would be joining forces with fellow West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube to form a rap supergroup. The announcement came after E-40 and Too Short’s Verzuz battle. There was no official name for the group when the news was shared during an interview on The Breakfast Club, and since then, things were rather quiet in terms of music or news from the quartet. All of that changed at Triller’s Fight Club event on Saturday night, when the group, which now bears the title of Mt. Westmore, performed their first track as a group together.

Before the group took the stage, Ice Cube kicked things off by performing “It Was a Good Day” and “You Can Do It” before handing the mic off to Snoop Dogg for a solo set that included “Gin & Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and his newest track “CEO.” After this, a quartet appeared onstage as E-40 and Too Short joined in to complete the Mt. Westmore collective where they performed “Big Suberwoofer,” the first track from their soon-to-be released album.

During the interview on The Breakfast Club, Too Short revealed the group’s motivation were only for the culture and not money. “We just some OGs; everybody got studios, and facilities and rap beats,” he said. “It’s something I feel we’re doing this for hip-hop. You could be doing it for the bag. Nobody don’t need the bag!”

You can watch Mt. Westmore perform “Big Subwoofer” above.