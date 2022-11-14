Murda Beatz Sends Love To Takeoff And Credits Him With Helping Launch His Career

More tributes to Takeoff have continued to appear online from the late Atlanta rapper’s friends and collaborators, even two weeks after his death. After his funeral was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Friday (November 11), Cardi B and Quavo both posted touching eulogies on Instagram fondly remembering him. Today, another longtime collaborator who saw Takeoff as family since their connected careers took off in parallel to each other posted his own thoughts.

Murda Beatz, the Canadian producer who crafted beats for Migos early on in their rise to stardom and remained one of their most prolific partnerships, paid his respects to Takeoff with a lengthy post, saying, “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz.”

“I Met You Almost 10 Years Ago, You And The Gang Always Made Me Feel Like I Was Their Blood Brother Since We Met,” he wrote. “Your Family, Your Momma, Your Brother Lingo, Your Uncle Quavo, Your Grandma, Everybody Treated Me Like I Was Part Of The Family. You And The Gang Really Adopted Me And Put Me Under Your Wing. I Stood Beside Yall And I Was Lucky Enough To Watch You Become One Of The Best Rappers Of Our Generation. My Brother Helped Push Trap Music To The Global Stage. We Took Mixtape Rap To The Top Of The Charts And Made It Mainstream. I’m So Proud To Call You My Brother And I’m So Grateful That I Met You Along This Journey Called Life. We Are The Same Age And It Breaks My Heart We Cant Grow Old Together Like We All Supposed To. Ima Miss You Bro This Shit Never Gonna Stop The Gang Gonna Keep Going Hard For You Bro I Promise On My Soul 💔 I’m Sorry This Happened To You 💔 Sending All My Love To You, Your Family And The Gang 4L.”

You can see Murda Beatz’s tribute to Takeoff below.

