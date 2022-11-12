Cardi B posted a touching tribute to the late rapper Takeoff on social media, following his Atlanta funeral this afternoon. Takeoff, as a member of Migos, was also a relative to Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset, making the loss all the more personal for those involved.

In the Instagram post, she included a number of pictures of Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball. She also shared touching messages between the two of them, including one where he wrote “love you too 4L & after thank u sis” — which she also ended the caption with.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” Cardi wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

“As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” she continued. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it.”

Read Cardi B’s full tribute to Takeoff below.

