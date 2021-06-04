Roddy Ricch released his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at the end of 2019, and the year that followed from the Compton rapper proved that the project’s title was a real-life sentiment for him. Roddy’s appearances in the public were limited, and unlike the crop of trap artists he calls contemporaries, he opted to keep his musical releases limited as well. Since Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, we’ve only received a handful of features from the Compton native. The dry spell ends tonight as Roddy returns with his latest single, “Late At Night.”

The new song finds Roddy extending his and Mustard’s list of strong rapper-producer collaborations. “Late At Night” fits in the laid-back and uniquely romantic side of the rapper’s catalog, a section that also features fan favorites from Roddy like “High Fashion” and “Bacc Seat,” the former which was also produced by Mustard. “Late At Night” arrives with a video that sees Roddy return home in hopes of recording new music, but he’s quickly distracted by a mysterious Ferris wheel that appears in his backyard. He boards the carnival ride and ends up at a throwback party that leads to a “Thriller”-esque ending.

Back in August, Roddy told fans during an Instagram livestream that his sophomore album would arrive “soon as f*ck.” While ten months is pushing the limits of the word “soon,” even the way the music industry uses it, that time frame seems more appropriate now than it did back in August. As for a name, Roddy’s next project is reportedly titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore, which appears to be the rapper’s own acronym for L.I.B.R.A., his astrology sign.

You can listen to “Late At Night” in the video above.

