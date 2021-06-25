Now that Coi Leray has featured on the 2021 XXL Freshman class, she’s got more eyes on her than ever. She makes an effort to satisfy the demand for a follow-up hit to her breakout “No More Parties” with her new single, “At The Top,” courtesy of a beat by hitmaking producer Mustard and fellow Freshman honoree Kodak Black.

Featuring a bright, uptempo beat, “At The Top” finds Coi Leray enjoying her newfound fame while reminding listeners that the only thing that’s changed is the number in her bank account. She uses a variety of flows from the lilting melody of the hook to a Playboi Carti-esque, clipped cadence at the beginning of her verse. Kodak, who was recently sentenced to probation in his 2016 sexual assault case, provides a boastful verse to bring the back end of the song home, bragging that he’s “eating branzino fish.”

Woke up feeling Ruben 🤞🏼 Megan’s new fish too fire 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9SWZccQjV4 — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) June 25, 2021

Coi’s big year has also included a few feature verses as her contemporaries employed her to add her infectious charm to the remix of “Options” by Earthgang and Wale and to DDG’s “Impatient.”

Listen to Coi Leray’s “At The Top” featuring Kodak Black and Mustard above.

