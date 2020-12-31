Within the past couple of months, a number of well-known names in the music world revealed that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Now another act has unfortunately joined the list: West Coast producer Mustard, who shared the sad news with his fan base in a post to his Instagram story, writing, simply, “Tested positive for covid send a prayer up for ya boy.”

Mustard’s diagnosis comes after two other names in the music world, Jeremih and Ashanti, came down with the still rampaging coronavirus. The former left the music world extremely worried, as his symptoms were severe enough to land him right in the ICU. Thankfully, after spending a week in the ICU, Jeremih was moved to the normal ward before he was discharged at the beginning of December. He shared a message that read in part, “I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.” Ashanti’s diagnosis, on the other hand, came just hours before her scheduled Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

As for Mustard, here’s hoping his illness is mild and that he makes a speedy recovery.