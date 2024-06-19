Kendrick Lamar Met Gala 2023
Getty Image
Music

When Will Kendrick Lamar Be On Stage For ‘The Pop Out — Ken & Friends’?

Kendrick Lamar has kept rap fans fed since late March, when his feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” ignited a rap beef and diss track inferno (is that a phrase?) with Drake.

Peak excitement hit when Lamar, pgLang, and Free Lunch announced The Pop Out — Ken & Friends, a one-off concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Wednesday, June 19.

When Will Kendrick Lamar Be On Stage For The Pop Out — Ken & Friends?

On Tuesday, June 18, DJ Hed posted the show’s lineup on X (formerly Twitter).

DJ Hed & Friends is scheduled to kick the show off at 4 p.m. PT, followed by Mustard & Friends at 4:45 p.m. PT and Lamar at 5:45 p.m. PT. It appears that the “& Friends” part of DJ Hed, Mustard, and Lamar’s respective sets will remain a surprise until show time.

Mustard, Sounwave, and Sean Momberger co-produced “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s ether of Drake that became his fourth-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier Wednesday, June 19, Mustard shared five facts about “Not Like Us” with Billboard, including that he “did not sample” Nas’ “Ether.”

“I heard the song when everybody else heard it,” he said. “I never heard it before. I wasn’t in the studio with him. I had never heard that song.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best R&B Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors