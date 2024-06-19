Peak excitement hit when Lamar, pgLang, and Free Lunch announced The Pop Out — Ken & Friends , a one-off concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Wednesday, June 19.

Kendrick Lamar has kept rap fans fed since late March, when his feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “ Like That ” ignited a rap beef and diss track inferno (is that a phrase?) with Drake .

When Will Kendrick Lamar Be On Stage For The Pop Out — Ken & Friends?

On Tuesday, June 18, DJ Hed posted the show’s lineup on X (formerly Twitter).

DJ Hed & Friends is scheduled to kick the show off at 4 p.m. PT, followed by Mustard & Friends at 4:45 p.m. PT and Lamar at 5:45 p.m. PT. It appears that the “& Friends” part of DJ Hed, Mustard, and Lamar’s respective sets will remain a surprise until show time.

Mustard, Sounwave, and Sean Momberger co-produced “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s ether of Drake that became his fourth-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier Wednesday, June 19, Mustard shared five facts about “Not Like Us” with Billboard, including that he “did not sample” Nas’ “Ether.”

“I heard the song when everybody else heard it,” he said. “I never heard it before. I wasn’t in the studio with him. I had never heard that song.”