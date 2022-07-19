Nardo Wick Announces The Release Date Of ‘Who Is Nardo Wick? 2’

Weeks after joining the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, Florida rapper Nardo Wick has announced the release date for the follow-up to his breakthrough project, Who Is Nardo Wick? The sequel, Who Is Nardo Wick? 2, is due on Friday, July 22, according to Nardo’s Instagram.

The announcement came as something of a surprise, given Nardo has only released two new tracks since his debut. In April, he dropped the video for “Krazy Krazy,” following up in June with “Riot.” However, he didn’t exactly give any indication that either track was part of a new compilation, only hinting that Who Is Nardo Wick? 2 was in the works earlier this year. Despite their relative lack of promotion, both songs performed well enough — “Krazy Krazy” has crossed the 3 million views threshold on YouTube, while its successor is rapidly approaching that benchmark itself.

As for features and the like, Nardo is remaining pretty tight-lipped. Fans can probably look forward to high-profile names, though; his debut featured appearances from the likes of Future and Lil Baby on “Me Or Sum,” and the remix of his breakthrough single “Who Want Smoke??” featured 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, despite Nardo being relatively unknown when the songs dropped. All we have for now is the album cover, which Nardo shared on Instagram and features a remake of the first album’s cover photo with a different pose in front of the same building. You can check that out below and stay tuned for more info.