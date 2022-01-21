21 Savage Declares That It’s Time For A New Album

The music world hasn’t gone too long with an album from 21 Savage. He ended his 2021 year with two singles, “No Debate” and “Big Smoke,” songs that arrived after a period filled with guest features alongside names like Drake, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, Young Nudy, and more. In 2020, he teamed up with Metro Boomin for Savage Mode II which gave both him and Metro the second No. 1 albums of their careers. Despite all of this, it’s been a little over three years since 21 Savage dropped a solo album, which was 2018’s I Am > I Was, and he’s looking to change that soon.

No album in a year and a half tho…it’s time https://t.co/zhmJb1EC2A — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 20, 2022

The Atlanta rapper teased the project in a tweet from the Billboard Charts Twitter account which said that he was tied for fifth place with the most entries on the singles chart this year. “No album in a year and a half tho…it’s time,” 21 Savage. That tweet references Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin but it’s been even longer without a solo album from him, a streak that will hopefully end in the coming months.

The tweet from 21 Savage comes after he and Baby Tate joined JID for their “Surround Sound” collaboration. Prior to that, he teamed up with Gunna on “Thought I Was Playing,” where he insisted that Kanye West broke up with Kim Kardashian and not the other way around as we all know it.

You can view 21 Savage’s tweet above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.