Nav
Dragan Andic
Music

Nav Announces His New Album ‘Demons Protected By Angels’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Toronto rapper and producer Nav is back with the announcement of his first big release since 2020’s Emergency Tsunami: he’s unveiling a new album called Demons Protected By Angels. It has no official release date yet, though he has been mentioning July 29 on social media, which could be the release date of the record or of a single.

Nav is known for frequent collaborations. Emergency Tsunami watched him work with the producer Wheezy. He’s also done tracks with Lil Baby for “Don’t Need Friends,” Belly for “Requiem,” Young Thug for “No Debate,” and more. It’s likely that Demons Protected By Angels will be full of more chart-topping collaborations with an eclectic range of guests.

In 2020, he also shared “Turks,” a song with Travis Scott and Gunna, released during the week that he was celebrating the one-year anniversary of Bad Habits, his sophomore album that served as his first Billboard 200 chart-topper. It was his fourth collaboration with Travis Scott, following Nav’s “Champion” and Travis’ “Biebs In The Trap” and “Yosemite,” which also featured Gunna. Gunna’s album DS4EVER debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, and featured a plethora of other guests including Landstrip Chip, Mobile, Yung Bleu, Beam, Rockford, and Fresco.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×