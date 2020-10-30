Nav Announces His ‘Emergency Tsunami’ Mixtape With A Cheeky Trailer

Nav already racked up a pair of back-to-back No. 1 albums in the past year but it looks like he’s been productive during the lockdown. The Canadian production star put his fans on red alert today with a new trailer announcing the impending arrival of his next mixtape, Emergency Tsunami, next Friday, November 6. The cheeky trailer is made up of scenes cherry-picked from the 2009 Korean disaster film Haeundae (renamed Tidal Wave for its North American release) which sees beachgoers chased by a towering wave as the result of an underwater earthquake.

According to a press release, Emergency Tsunami will be completely produced by Tennesseean beatmaker Wheezy, who last worked with Nav on his Good Intentions single “Turks” featuring Gunna and Travis Scott. The record helped propel Nav to his second No. 1 debut after 2019’s Bad Habits also topped the Billboard albums chart behind the success of the Weeknd-featuring single “Price On My Head” and “Tap” featuring Meek Mill. While neither album received great reviews, fans couldn’t get enough of Nav’s hypnotic delivery and production. With Emergency Tsunami already handling the latter thanks to Wheezy’s presence, it’ll be up to Nav to fulfill their thirst and give his latest mixtape as big a splash as its title.

Emergency Tsunami is due 11/6 via XO Records.