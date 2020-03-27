Nav, Gunna, And Travis Scott Join Forces Once Again On Their New Song, ‘Turks’

Earlier this week, Nav celebrated the one-year anniversary of his sophomore album, Bad Habits, an album that served as his first Billboard 200 chart-topper. In addition to the anniversary, Nav also learned that the album had attained gold status, becoming the fourth project in his catalog to do so. Sharing a treat with fans to celebrate his accomplishments, Nav delivers his new single, “Turks,” alongside Travis Scott and Gunna.

The track marks Nav and Travis Scott’s fourth collaboration, following Nav’s “Champion” and Travis’ “Biebs In The Trap” and “Yosemite,” which also featured Gunna. Fans have heard several snippets from “Turks” over the past few months, but the song seemed like it would never land in the hands of listeners until earlier this week. According to Complex, Nav made the spontaneous decision to share the Wheezy-produced song with fans during an Instagram Live session with Gunna.

“F*ck, should we just drop it tomorrow,” Nav said during the Instagram Live session. “F*ck it, they’ve been begging me for it, I’ll just put it out tomorrow… That’s it, f*ck it, tomorrow ‘Turks’ coming out tomorrow.”

As promised, Nav shared the single with fans Friday night. Whether or not the song will appear on a future project remains to be seen, but seeing the trio attempt to remake the magic from “Yosemite” should be interesting.

Watch the video above to hear “Turks.”