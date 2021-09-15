Toronto natives Belly and Nav link up in the video for “Requiem” from Belly’s new album See You Next Wednesday, which dropped in August on Roc Nation and XO. The song is a mellow Trap&B ballad that references the film Requiem For A Dream as the two rappers boast their lavish lifestyles, inviting women to participate therein. While guest rapper Nav takes the back end, bragging about his rapidly filling passport and treating his lady to the finer things, Belly celebrates his sobriety while noting “I made addiction look elegant.”

See You Next Wednesday constitutes something of a comeback for Belly, who spent the years since dropping his last album Immigrant in 2018 operating behind the scenes, helping pen hits for his XO boss The Weeknd and pursuing a lawsuit against Goldenvoice and Coachella for assaulting him after his 2018 performance. He re-emerged this spring with the first two singles from the new album, releasing a smooth cadence of singles throughout the summer including “Zero Love” with Moneybagg Yo, “Better Believe” with The Weeknd and Young Thug, and “Die For It” with Nas and The Weeknd. The rollout culminated in a No. 27 debut on Billboard‘s US Independent Albums chart.

Watch Belly’s “Requiem” video featuring Nav above.

See You Next Wednesday is out now via XO/Roc Nation Records. Get it here.