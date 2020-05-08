Nav And Young Thug Assert Their Supremacy In The ‘No Debate’ Video

2020 has been the biggest year of Nav’s career so far. Earlier this year, the Canadian rapper dropped “Turks,” which became his highest-charting song and preceded his now-released album, Good Intentions. He has received some assists during his rise to the top, and the latest comes from Young Thug, who joins him a video for the collaboration, “No Debate.”

On the song, the two flaunt their success, prowess in a number of endeavors, and cover similar topics that have found their way into hip-hop songs for years now. Nav gets explicit on the chorus: “Name a block, we’ll pull up and we’ll spray it / You can’t keep up with the smoke, there’s no debate / I don’t got a vibe I can’t replace / Take the condom off and paint her face.” The video is a direction reflection of the song’s themes, as it includes plenty of shots of jewelry, cars, and the like.

This is far from the first meet-up between the two, as they are frequent collaborators. In fact, this isn’t even Thugger’s only guest spot on Good Intentions as he also features on “Spend It.” Before this album, they linked up on Nav’s “Tussin” and on Thug’s “Boy Back,” both from 2019.

Watch the “No Debate” video above.