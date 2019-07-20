Getty Image

NBA 2K and UnitedMasters officially unveiled the new NBA 2K20 soundtrack, the top-rated video game’s most extensive soundtrack yet. Artists such as Drake, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and the late Nipsey Hussle made the list.

The soundtrack released Saturday isn’t the final version, however. For the first time ever, NBA 2K20 will be adding music across genres to the catalog throughout the game’s season.

Along with the forthcoming tracks, NBA 2K20 and UnitedMasters will embark on a global search for new music. Beginning August 1st until September 15th, musicians can submit their track for review using the UnitedMasters app. Music will be reviewed by UnitedMasters’s founder Steve Stoute, 2K, and a panel of big-name celebrities. The best 10 songs submitted will make it to the NBA 2K20 soundtrack.

“Music is at the core of the NBA 2K experience, and each year, we work hard to deliver a soundtrack that reflects basketball culture and inspires 2K players,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “We wanted NBA 2K20 to showcase the best of the next generation of up-and-coming artists, and our global search with UnitedMasters gives these musicians a platform to reach the 2K community.”

The full track list was revealed Saturday at this year’s ComplexCon in Chicago.