Drake’s OVO Fest is back in August after taking a year hiatus. Fans were beyond excited to snag a ticket to the festival to see acts like B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Bobby V, and Drake himself. Tickets officially went on sale Friday, July 12. After waiting in a long ticket queue, fans were disappointed to see general admission floor tickets up to $1,000, although that translates to a slightly less expensive price in USD than Canadian.
Those who tried to get tickets to the festival took to Twitter to express their discouragement. At first, people were astonished to see how many people were trying to get tickets at the same time.
Other fans felt that the amount was exorbitant and just outright refused to spend such an amount of money on tickets.