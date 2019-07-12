Getty Image

Drake’s OVO Fest is back in August after taking a year hiatus. Fans were beyond excited to snag a ticket to the festival to see acts like B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Bobby V, and Drake himself. Tickets officially went on sale Friday, July 12. After waiting in a long ticket queue, fans were disappointed to see general admission floor tickets up to $1,000, although that translates to a slightly less expensive price in USD than Canadian.

Those who tried to get tickets to the festival took to Twitter to express their discouragement. At first, people were astonished to see how many people were trying to get tickets at the same time.

How could 2000+ people be in front of me when I did everything right when tix went on sale at 10 am ET?!?! #OVOFest #drake #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/zjY0nnOdh0 — Richard (@RichardAGarner) July 12, 2019

Other fans felt that the amount was exorbitant and just outright refused to spend such an amount of money on tickets.

Lmfao! $500 dollars for lawn tickets to #OVOFest?! Is @Drake bringing Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Notorious B.I.G. back from dead? pic.twitter.com/YZymQlL8Q3 — Sora/Asian Female Excellence (@Notorious___KIM) July 12, 2019

#Drake tickets for #ovofest: Lawn = $500

Everywhere else= $1000 The Budweiser stage holds 16,000 people and 7,000 on the lawn. Lawn = 7,000 x $500 = $3,500,000

Everywhere else = 16,000 x $1,000 = $16,000,000 How much money does one guy need… — Lloyd Gebbie (@lloydgebbie) July 12, 2019