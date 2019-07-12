Drake Fans Were Pissed At The Ticket Prices For His OVO Fest

07.12.19 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Drake’s OVO Fest is back in August after taking a year hiatus. Fans were beyond excited to snag a ticket to the festival to see acts like B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Bobby V, and Drake himself. Tickets officially went on sale Friday, July 12. After waiting in a long ticket queue, fans were disappointed to see general admission floor tickets up to $1,000, although that translates to a slightly less expensive price in USD than Canadian.

Those who tried to get tickets to the festival took to Twitter to express their discouragement. At first, people were astonished to see how many people were trying to get tickets at the same time.

Other fans felt that the amount was exorbitant and just outright refused to spend such an amount of money on tickets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Drake
TAGSDrakeOVO Festtwitter reactions
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP