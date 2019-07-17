Getty Image

After The New York Times recently reported that Nipsey Hussle and his Marathon clothing store are under investigation due to the rapper’s gang ties, the LAPD is eager to clarify that Nipsey himself is not the target of the investigation, according to TMZ. Sources with a pair of local agencies told TMZ that rather than investigating Nipsey directly, the ongoing campaign was aimed at curbing gang violence in the neighborhood surrounding the Marathon store — an area with which Nipsey is intimately tied.

While the sources were naturally reluctant to share details about their findings, it’s well known that Nipsey was a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, a prominent set from the area, before his music brought him nationwide acclaim and the sort of wealth that allowed him to make efforts to restore the neighborhood, beginning with the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson where his store is located. At the time of his death, Nipsey was also working with police to help address gang violence, which he believed stems from a lack of options and guidance among the youth. His death resulted in a treaty among some of LA’s gangs.

Nipsey’s work ensured that he was honored with a humanitarian award at the 2019 BET Awards, while many residents of South Central Los Angeles hail the late businessman as a hero and pillar of the community. Meanwhile, Nipsey’s family has shut down the Marathon store for now, but the online shop is still up and running.