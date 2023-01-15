Drake and a handful of other celebs joined Tristan Thompson over the weekend for his mother’s funeral in Toronto. The former NBA star’s late mother, whose name was Andrea, died suddenly over a week ago after suffering a heart attack earlier this month, on January 6. Along with the Canadian hitmaker, Khloe Kardashian and her mother, Kris, and sister Kim, were in attendance for the funeral service, TMZ reports.

Thompson’s mother was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on January 5. Doctors tried reviving her, but she unfortunately passed away. The basketball player immediately made his way back home to Toronto with Khloe alongside him. The former couple shares two children, True and a new baby boy.

In addition to the star-studded attendees, Thompson’s family and friends joined him as he celebrated his mother’s life.

In other Drake news, the “Rich Flex” rapper recently teamed up with Dancehall artist Popcaan for a new track titled “We Caa Done.”

This new track would mark the fourth collaboration between the two. In 2020, Drake was featured on Popcaan’s project, FIXTAPE, on the songs “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn.” Popcaan is also credited with Drake’s 2016 smash hit “Controlla” from his album Views.