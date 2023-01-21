Drake is determined to make his upcoming shows at the Apollo happen this weekend after having already postponed them twice. Yesterday (January 19), the “Rich Flex” rapper revealed on Instagram that he underwent treatment after injuring his ankle.

“Thank you Atria NY for the best health care experience I have ever had,” he said in the post’s caption. “Let’s see what I can do on this piece of sh*t ankle Saturday.”

Despite apparently having sustained an injury, Drake appears to be enjoying his time in New York. In the carousel of photos are shots of him dressed in Yves Saint Laurent and sampling food throughout the city.

Drake is set to take the stage at the Apollo Theatre on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. He was originally scheduled to perform at the iconic theater back in November, however, chose to postpone the show following Takeoff’s death. He had rescheduled the shows to December, however, he was forced to postpone them once again, due to production issues.

The upcoming performances will mark the first time Drake has performed at the Apollo. The shows come as part of a partnership with SiriusXM, which hosts his radio show, Table For One on his channel, Sound 42.