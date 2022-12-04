Nick Cannon’s spirits were high this week. He brought his Wild ‘N Out crew to Madison Square Garden — alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bobby Shmurda and GloRilla — and hilariously poked fun at himself for the world’s population hitting eight billion people with a video showing him stress-shopping for his 11 children this holiday season. But the Masked Singer host was forced to press pause.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…” Cannon posted to Instagram on Friday (December 2). In the photos, he’s masked in a hospital bed. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.”

“It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle,” Cannon continued. “Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

Cannon’s peers showered him with well wishes and prayers. ASAP Rocky wrote, “Sending love, recover soon brother.” Deion Sanders added, “God has u covered my brother! Hear him now.” Angela Yee, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Marlon Wayans, Larenz Tate, Jeremih, Heidi Klum, and more also flooded the comments.

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus in 2012 and is an official “Lupus Warrior” for the Lupus Foundation of America. He most recently welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, on November 11.

