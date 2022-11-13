The internet was aflutter last week when Abby De La Rosa seemingly confirmed that Nick Cannon was the father of her unborn child. Days later, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their third child together. Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Cannon’s 11th child overall, fittingly arrived on Friday, November 11.

“11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” Cannon wrote on Instagram. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed twins sons Zion and Zillion in June 2021. Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has welcomed five-year-old Golden, nearly two-year-old Powerful and one-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell. Cannon shared a five-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he is expecting another baby soon. Zen tragically died last December from brain cancer. His fourth-month-old son Legend is with Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole is the mother of Cannon’s one-month-old daughter Onyx.

Earlier this month, Scott posted steamy maternity photos with Cannon. See them below.

