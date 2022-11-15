After news began circulating that the world’s population is set to cross the eight billion mark next week, many folks concluded only one person could be responsible — Nick Cannon.

Cannon and his growing number of children are strangers to being the topic of conversation on social media. Recently, the television host and actor announced that he would have his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa, who is also the mother of their one-and-a-half-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion Cannon. — making it his fourth baby announcement this year.

The internet wasted no time having a field day at Cannon’s expense, alleging he was the reason for Earth being overpopulated.

“They saying Nick cannon planned this,” one person tweeted.

they saying Nick cannon planned this https://t.co/ojjeNFV1KX — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 15, 2022

“STOPPPPP @NickCannon,” another person tweeted.

Another person pointed out that it seems women only have two choices these days — date Pete Davidson or procreate with Nick Cannon.

“You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon,” one person wrote. “Those are the only two life paths for women.”

You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women — Teresa (@teresaeliz) November 14, 2022

One fan used a hilarious Taylor Swift GIF, implying that Nick Cannon knows he’s the problem but can’t stop himself.

“the world population just reached 8 billion” Nick Cannon: pic.twitter.com/FtEQbTOsg4 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) November 15, 2022

While it’s obviously untrue the mogul/entrepreneur is the reason for the Earth’s recent expansion, it sure is funny as hell.