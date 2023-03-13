All eyes are on the 2023 Oscars for several reasons. The first, of course, is the potential history to be made depending on who walks away with the winner. The second is whether or not and in which ways this evening’s host Jimmy Kimmel will address last year’s infamous. Well, during Kimmel’s opening monologue, the television host and comedian held nothing back, starting with the slap.

But as the monologue continued, a few other public figures caught a few strays, including television host, actor, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon. Cannon and his eleven children were on the receiving end of Kimmel’s throwaway jokes.

When poking fun at Avatar: The Way of Water and just how much money the film had to earn in order to break even, Kimmel pulled in Cannon’s large family. “Avatar: The Way of Water was the most expensive movie ever made. Disney spent 2 billion dollars to make this movie. Just to break even, all of Nick Cannon’s children had to see Avatar four times,” joked Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel takes shot at Nick Cannon pic.twitter.com/lDQcNuhe2D — Breaking Trends News (@btrendsnews) March 13, 2023

Cannon hasn’t commented on the joke just yet. However, he, himself has used his love of procreation as a punchline in his own works. In fact, earlier this week, Cannon filmed a mock game show skit titled, Who’s Having My Baby, with Kevin Hart.