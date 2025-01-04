Nicki Minaj’s time in Gag City could land the “Arctic Tundra” rapper in a courtroom. Yesterday (January 3), TMZ reported that Nicki Minaj’s former day-to-day manager accused Nicki Minaj of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a newly filed lawsuit. Now, Minaj’s legal team has issued an official response.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Minaj’s lawyer Judd Burstein slammed the allegations while questioning the validity of the supposed filing. “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty,” he said. “Therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

The original report claimed, Brandon Garrett, submitted the paperwork outlining the alleged grievances with Minaj (real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty), which stemmed from his time working on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Garrett’s claims that when the tour made a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 20, 2024, Minaj confronted him about his “job responsibilities” which alleged ended in her screaming at him then “striking him on the right side of his face with an open hand” and later his right wrist.

After the supposed incident Minaj’s security team denied him access to the tour bus which was headed to their next performance in Chicago. He claims he was then left stranded in Detroit. Garrett is seeking undisclosed damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.