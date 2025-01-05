Nicki Minaj is in hot water or at least she could be. In a recently filed lawsuit, the “Arctic Tundra” rapper’s ex-manager accused Minaj (real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty) of physically assaulting him back in April 2024 during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Now, it appears the incident is under investigation by local authorities. According to TMZ, Detroit Police have sent a warrant request naming Nicki Minaj to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Legal sources close to the matter tell the outlet that it is now up to Detroit’s prosecutor “to decide if they’ll file criminal charges” against Minaj. Although Brandon Garrett remains steadfast on the assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress allegations listed in his filing, evidence will need to be gathered from the day in question before it can move forward.

Minaj’s lawyer Judd Burstein denied Garrett’s claims in a statement issued to the outlet. “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty,” he said. “Therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

Garrett is also seeking undisclosed damages for the alleged incident.