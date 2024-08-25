Nicki Minaj has a long list of rap foes. Unfortunately, there’s also a growing collective of Barbz that have taken issue with the “FTCU” rapper. One fan has supposedly taken their issue to the court’s door step.

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj has been sued by fan, Tameer Peak, for slander. But Nicki Minaj countered with a statement, accusing the man of being a “stalker,” who reportedly attempted to impersonate members of her team.

Peak claimed that Nicki Minaj used her social media accounts and Stationhead broadcast channel to ridicule him, which turned fellow fans against him. Peak also alleged that Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, battered him, during a 2020 Super Bowl weekend event.

In the filing submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Peak listed Nicki Minaj’s alleged past remarks; “It’s clear they’re not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic,” “one sandwich short of a picnic,” and Peak “receiving a check from the government” as supporting evidence.

Tameer Peak has asked for damages (reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss) in the amount of $5 million.

In a statement provided to the outlet, Nicki Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, shut down Peak’s allegations. “Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail,” he wrote. “He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”